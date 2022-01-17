Top cop tests positive in Bengaluru; curfew extended till Jan 31

Bengaluru, Jan 17 Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday issued prohibitory orders till January 31 in the city due to the surge in the number of Covid cases.

As per the orders, weekend as well as night curfew will continue till the end of the month, protests and rallies will be prohibited and violators would be booked under Section 188 of the IPC as well as the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, Pant himself tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. His condition is stable and presently he is under home isolation.

Pant has asked pregnant police officers to remain at home, stating that so far, 738 police personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Seven persons coming from high-risk countries tested positive for Coronavirus at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru on Monday. Among them, two came from the US, four from the UK and one from Sweden. All of them have been sent to a quarantine facility and their samples have been sent to genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, in the Maddur taluk office in Mandya district, as many as 14 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a high-level meeting on the prevailing Covid situation in the state and major decisions on weekend curfew and night curfew are being discussed.

