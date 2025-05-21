Torrent Pharma's Q4 net profit falls marginally to Rs 498 crore, revenue up

Mumbai, May 21 Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a 0.99 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, with earnings dropping to Rs 498 crore from Rs 503 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

The homegrown pharma company's total expenses climbed to Rs 2,252 crore, an increase of nearly 4.70 per cent on sequential basis and 4.99 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The rise was driven by higher costs across key segments. The cost of materials consumed increased by 8.65 per cent to Rs 402 crore, while employee benefits expense rose by 2.19 per cent to Rs 561 crore.

Depreciation and amortisation expense inched up 1.01 per cent to Rs 201 crore, and other expenses grew by 4.46 per cent to Rs 703 crore.

Despite the dip in net profit, the company's revenue showed steady growth. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,959 crore in Q4 FY25, up approximately 5.34 per cent from Rs 2,809 crore in Q3.

The total income also rose by around 4.70 per cent, reaching Rs 2,941 crore from Rs 2,842 crore in Q3, according to its stock exchange filing.

In terms of market performance, India business revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 1,545 crore, mainly due to strong performance in focus therapies.

The US business also did well, growing 15 per cent to Rs 302 crore. Germany revenue grew modestly by 2 per cent to Rs 286 crore.

However, revenue from Brazil fell 6 per cent to Rs 351 crore, impacted by the depreciation of the Brazilian Real.

As part of its succession planning, Torrent Pharma announced the appointment of Aman Mehta, the elder son of Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta, as Managing Director.

His term will begin on August 1. The company highlighted his leadership in expanding market share, turning around cardiac and diabetes portfolios, and launching the consumer health division.

Additionally, the company’s board has recommended seeking shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through equity shares or convertible instruments like QIP or other modes in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

