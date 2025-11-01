Trial in Durgapur gangrape case to start today

Kolkata, Nov 1 The trial in the case of gangrape of a second-year student of a private medical college & hospital at Durgapur in West Bengal's West Burdwan district is slated to start from Saturday.

The matter will be heard at the Additional Sessions Court at Durgapur, where the case has been transferred from the court of Durgapur’s Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The matter will be heard on a fast-track basis.

On Thursday, the police filed the charge sheet in the matter exactly 30 days after the incident took place, naming six accused who face multiple charges, including rape, gang-rape, and extortion.

The student’s classmate and boyfriend, who accompanied her on the night to the forested area outside the college campus where the incident took place, has been charged with rape, while three others face gang-rape charges, and two more have been charged with extortion.

While the victim in the case had already gone back to her native state of Odisha, an official from the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, under whose jurisdiction the private medical college as well as the scene of crime comes, said that she would come to Durgapur anytime she would be required for the trial process.

The victim went to the correctional home recently to take part in the test identification (TI) parade. Earlier this week, the TI parade report was read out in the court, which revealed that the victim’s classmate, Sheikh Firdous, raped her in October.

On October 10, the second-year medical student was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in a forested area outside the private medical college and hospital.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police earlier arrested all five accused persons in the case. Police said that only one person was involved in the physical sexual assault of the medical student. Later, police also arrested the classmate-cum-boyfriend of the victim, with whom she had gone out that evening, after investigators found inconsistencies in his statements during interrogation.

