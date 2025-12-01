Tripura CM calls for early detection efforts to curb HIV/AIDS

Agartala, Dec 1 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that screening needs to be increased to combat HIV/AIDS, and that more discussions and awareness campaigns are essential in schools and colleges to create awareness on these vital issues.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, also said that more public awareness needs to be raised, and security agencies are taking a strict stance against drugs.

As of October 2025, the total number of HIV/AIDS-infected people in Tripura is 6,417, out of which 1,222 are women, 5,189 are men, and 6 are transgender persons. The government has arranged to provide an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month to HIV/AIDS-infected individuals.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a program organised at the MBB college playground here to observe the State Level World AIDS Day and to virtually inaugurate the Cancer Care Centres in the North, Gomati, and Dhalai districts.

Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) calendar, about eight days are observed globally, one of which is World AIDS Day.

Noting that the Tripura State AIDS Control Society is working regularly to combat AIDS, the Chief Minister said that everyone knows that once HIV infection is present in the body, there is no way to eradicate it, as there is no cure.

“But with modern medical systems, the viral load can be reduced. Those who are infected can lead a normal life. The Tripura AIDS Control Society is working to increase public awareness about AIDS. In the national-level review of the National AIDS Control Society, Tripura has been selected as a good-performing state and has been awarded for its overall work,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the number of HIV infections in the world is about four crore.

“Out of this four crore, the number in India is about 25.44 lakh. Monday’s program is organised to create awareness about HIV infection. Before this, we have conducted various programs on this issue several times. Earlier, the Red Ribbon Club was only at the college level. That is why I appeal to the AIDS Control Society to establish Red Ribbon Clubs at the school level,” he said.

At the event, the Chief Minister also said that in today's world of consumerism, due to mental stress and other issues, youth are increasingly being influenced toward addiction.

“Various security agencies of the government are taking a strict stance against drugs. A large amount of drugs was destroyed a few days ago. In combating drugs, it is not enough to focus only on arrests; we must also counsel children who are victims of drug abuse. The government is working in this direction. According to available information, 83 per cent of our total infected population belongs to the youth group. Out of these, 39 per cent are girls,” Saha stated.

Addressing students and teachers of schools and colleges, the Chief Minister said that if there are any unruly children in the class, they should be kept under observation.

Along with this, attention should also be paid to the prolonged absence of any student. If necessary, parents should be contacted. More screening should be done to combat HIV/AIDS, he stressed.

“The more screening that is done, the more cases can be identified. More discussions are needed in schools and colleges to create awareness about these issues. Teachers should also discuss this issue for at least five minutes in class. Clubs and social organisations should also come forward in this regard,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that currently, the number of deaths due to HIV/AIDS has decreased significantly worldwide, and it has also decreased in India.

The event was attended by MBB University Vice Chancellor Dr. Bibhas Deb, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, West District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma, Education Director N. C. Sharma, Health Department Director Dr. Debashree Debbarma, and others.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor