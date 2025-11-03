Tripura govt prioritises health infrastructure, aims to build medical college among India's top 10: CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 3 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the state government is giving top priority to improve health infrastructure and emphasised the need to bring the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) among the top 10 medical institutions in the country.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to increase the confidence and skill development of doctors.

"At least arrangements have to be made to bring the AGMC within the top 10 position in the country. For this, everyone has to make an effort. It will not be possible for the government alone. A building for mothers and children is being started at AGMC and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital," he added.

Chief Minister Saha, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, after laying the foundation stones for various infrastructure projects at the AGMC and GBP Hospital also, highlighted the importance of the state government's initiatives.

The projects inaugurated include the Critical Care Building, communicable disease centre, a 20-bed special ward at GBP Hospital, and the Inter Departmental Call Management System.

He said that at present, there are 400 seats for the MBBS course in the state's three medical colleges.

"Students will have to score better in the examinations in medical colleges. Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Tripura Medical College (TMC) Hospital, and other district hospitals are performing quite well now. I have information that some brokers are sitting in GBP hospital or TMC Hospital. Their job is to influence patients and send them to hospitals outside the state. Therefore, measures are being taken to trap them," the Chief Minister added.

Giving further information, CM Saha said that as of now, eight hip replacements have been performed successfully in the state.

"Knee replacements have also been performed. In addition, many other significant treatments have been carried out. Various types of medical services are now being provided at the AGMC. The infrastructure will be further developed to provide advanced medical services. Nine super specialties have been launched at AGMC at a cost of about Rs 250 crore. Very soon, about four more new services will be launched. Allocation is required for this," he added.

Referring to his recent meeting with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said that he informed Minister Nadda about the need for allocation for infrastructure development.

"He (Union Minister Nadda) assured that the Union government will purchase the necessary equipment and tools," CM Saha said, who himself is a dental surgeon.

He added that doctors in the state have to further improve themselves and establish their expertise.

The position of AGMC has to be elevated at the national level for which the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has sanctioned nearly Rs 192 crore, he said.

Another Rs 202 crore has been allocated for the development of the infrastructure of the dental college in Tripura, he added.

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, ONGC Tripura Asset Manager Sanjeev Kumar Janjua, Director of Medical Education H. P. Sharma, Director of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Anjan Das, Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital Shankar Chakraborty, AGMC Principal Anup Kumar Saha, Sanjib Kumar Debbarma, and other eminent doctors were present on the occasion.

