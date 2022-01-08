Turkey registers 63,214 new Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Jan 8 Turkey has reported 63,214 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,850,488, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey on Friday rose by 157 to 83,388, while 29,197 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 406,796 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14, 2021.

About 57.06 million people have received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 51.84 million had got their second doses.

Turkey has so far administered 135.61 million doses including the booster jabs.

