Two arrested after abduction bid on Bihar doctor, police recover weapons

Patna, Dec 19 The police apprehended two accused involved in an alleged attempted abduction of a doctor in Bihar's Chhapra following an encounter in the Revelganj area of the district.

The arrested men have been identified as Ranjan Yadav and Sonu Rai.

Both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during police action late Thursday night and were immediately admitted to Sadar Hospital, Chhapra, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Confirming the incident, Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed promptly, considering the seriousness of the case.

According to the SSP, the incident occurred on Wednesday night around 10.20 p.m., when five accused attempted to abduct prominent doctor Sajal Kumar as he was returning home along with his driver and assistant.

“The doctor showed presence of mind and managed to jump out of the moving vehicle. He immediately informed the police,” Ashish said.

Following the complaint, police scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and successfully identified the suspects.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police teams tracked the accused to a garden near BN Singh College.

“When the police team reached the location and attempted to search the suspects, weapons were recovered. The accused then tried to flee by firing on the police team. In retaliation, the police used force and apprehended them,” SSP Ashish added.

The SSP further stated that raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining accused involved in the crime.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in criminal activities. Our teams are continuously conducting raids to nab the remaining accused,” he said.

The accused revealed that professional rivalry was the reason for the kidnapping. We are making efforts to reach the main accused. All the accused will be put behind bars soon. We have already registered an FIR following a written complaint lodged by the victim,” Ashish said.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of medical professionals, and police have assured swift action to prevent such crimes.

