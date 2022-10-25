Two months behind bars reduce Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal's weight by 9 kg

Kolkata, Oct 25 Two months behind the bars at Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Bengal's West Burdwan district has resulted into a nine kg weight loss for the Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader - in all senses - and the party's Birbhum district President, Anubrata Mondal.

He was taken to a local hospital for his regular medical check-up on Tuesday afternoon and the weighing- machine there showed his bodyweight at 101 kg.

Mondal was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on August 10, and after spending 14 days in CBI custody, he was taken to the hospital on August 25 for routine medical check-up when his body weight was recorded at 110 kg. On that day, he was sent to judicial custody and since then he had spent two months at a cell of the Asansol Special Correctional Home.

Sources from the state Correctional Services Department pointed out that similar case of weight loss was evident in case of another heavyweight Trinamool leader and former West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee, after his initial days in judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata, because of his alleged involvement in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

In the case of Chatterjee, the weight loss was much quicker - reducing three kg from 111 kg to 108 kg after his first three days behind the bars.

Clinical psychologists believe the initial days for ones going behind the bars become quite traumatic, when they undergo a lot of mental depression, as a result of which, many of them refuse have regular food intake. This can be a major reason for this weight loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor