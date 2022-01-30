Ukraine's Covid-19 cases surpass 4 mn

Kiev, Jan 30 A total of 4,017,961 Covid-19 cases and 100,031 deaths were registered in Ukraine as of Saturday, while 3,615,257 patients have recovered, the country's health ministry reported.

In the past 24 hours, 37,351 people tested positive for the virus and 7,163 patients recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Ukraine has been hit by a new outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fatalities and hospitalisations caused by Covid-19 have been growing in the country in the last two weeks.

According to the ministry, 15.3 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Ukraine has recently started offering a third Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for those who received their second shot at least six months ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor