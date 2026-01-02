Uma Bharti lashes out at MP govt over Indore water contamination tragedy

Bhopal, Jan 2 Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has strongly condemned the state government over the contaminated water crisis in Indore, describing the deaths as a profound shame for the administration and calling it a critical test for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a series of posts on social media platform X on Friday, Bharti expressed deep anguish over the incident in the Bhagirathpura area, where sewage mixed with drinking water pipelines led to a diarrhoea outbreak.

She highlighted the irony of Indore, repeatedly awarded as India's cleanest city, harbouring such filth and poisoned water that has claimed numerous lives, with the toll continuing to rise.

Bharti emphasised that the value of human life cannot be compensated with mere financial aid, stating that families endure lifelong grief.

She demanded severe penance, a public apology to victims, and maximum punishment for all responsible parties, from junior officials to top leaders.

"Not just the Mayor of Indore, but the entire government and administration stand in the dock of public accountability," she wrote.

Questioning the handling of the crisis, Bharti asked why officials, who claimed the lack of control, did not resign and instead continued in their positions while consuming packaged water.

"There is no explanation for such sins, only atonement or punishment," she asserted.

Bharti, recovering from eye surgery and restricted from public interactions, apologised for not meeting the media but used the platform to tag the BJP leadership and Chief Minister Yadav directly, underscoring the urgency.

The crisis has seen conflicting death toll reports; official figures confirm four, but local claims and some sources suggest up to 14-15 fatalities, including infants, with over 1,400 affected and hundreds hospitalised.

Lab tests verified bacterial contamination from pipeline leaks near a poorly constructed toilet.

Chief Minister Yadav has visited victims, announced compensation, and initiated probes with suspensions.

The High Court and NHRC are monitoring the matter and demanding reports.

