UN refugee agency provides Libyan hospital, medical center with supplies

Tripoli, Jan 13 The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said it provided medical supplies to a hospital and a medical centre in Libya's Tripoli.

"UNHCR distributed medical equipment and supplies to Tripoli University Hospital, and Weriamma healthcare center in Tajoura as part of our support to the Libyan health authorities, with Covid cases remaining high," the UN organisation said on Wednesday in a statement.

Tripoli University hospital is the largest hospital in Libya and its emergency department serves an average of 20,000 cases a month, the statement said.

"UNHCR donated medical supplies that can serve around 75,000 people, including face masks for oxygen, disposable bed sheets, antiseptics, and medical instrument trolleys," the statement added.

UNHCR also supported Weriamma health care center in Eastern Tripoli, which provides primary health care, childbirth, and vaccination services, with one electrocardiograph and one ultrasound machine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Due to years of armed conflict and instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper basic services for the people.

