Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya says India will soon become global hub of medical tourism

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India will soon become a global hub of medical tourism, highlighting that the country is progressing towards a "healthy future" through investments in health infrastructure.

According to a report of PTI, Mandaviya made the remarks after virtually inaugurating multiple health infrastructure projects three primary healthcare centres (PHCs), Dr Vikhe Patil Cancer Centre and Dr Vikhe Patil Nuclear Medicine Centre in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. "India is progressing towards a healthy and prosperous future through investments in health infrastructure," he said.

Mandaviya also launched construction of the main building and staff quarters of the Ralegan Siddhi PHC, a health ministry statement said, adding the PHC complex will be built at a cost of Rs 7.02 crore.