Union Minister hails launch of Ayushman Vay Vandana Card in Delhi, elderly thank govt

New Delhi, April 28 The Delhi government on Monday rolled out its ambitious health insurance scheme and distributed Ayushman health cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above, making them eligible for free medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme, aimed at covering six lakh beneficiaries in phases, was part of the BJP’s pre-election promise, which played a key role in ending the party's 27-year drought in Delhi politics.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “For the elderly of Delhi, lakhs of people will finally receive all medical facilities free of cost. The elderly are happy with this initiative. We will ensure that more hospitals are included in the scheme.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the Chief Minister for implementing the Ayushman Yojana in record time.

“I want to congratulate Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for launching the Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme within just two months of taking office. I hope more hospitals will come forward to join this initiative in the coming days. This scheme is really good for the elder people as it will give free treatment,” he said.

IANS spoke to several senior citizens during the launch of health scheme.

Yogita Bagga, one of the elderly women present said, “I want to thank PM Modi for this scheme.”

Adarsh Sehgal added, “This is commendable work by PM Modi. It’s a really good initiative.”

Veena Bajaj said, “We are grateful to the government for this scheme. At least, now we have hope that we’ll receive free health checkups. We are indebted to him.”

Sudesh Rani stated, “This is excellent work by BJP government. It will benefit women who are unable to support themselves. We are thankful to Modi government.”

Chandrakanta remarked, “PM Modi fulfilled all the promises. Earlier, we faced many challenges, but now we won’t face hurdles in getting treatment.”

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme, also known as the Ayushman Bharat Scheme for Senior Citizens, provides free healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to all Indian citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income or social category.

