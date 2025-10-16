Union Minister JP Nadda, former UK PM Rishi Sunak discuss deepening ties

New Delhi, Oct 16 Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda met former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in New Delhi on Thursday under the 'Know BJP' initiative, discussing deepening bilateral ties and India's efforts to leverage technology in strengthening healthcare at grassroot level.

Nadda also gifted a shawl and a Himachali cap to Sunak as the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

In a statement shared on X, the minister stated, "Had the pleasure of hosting former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at my residence in New Delhi today under the 'Know BJP' initiative. We discussed the deepening India–UK relations and India’s efforts to leverage technology to strengthen healthcare at the grassroots."

"I also shared insights into the BJP’s strong organizational framework, its deep connect with people at every level, and its commitment to inclusive, development-oriented governance. Conveyed my warm Diwali greetings to Mr Sunak and his family," he added.

Earlier in February, Sunak and his family met PM Modi in New Delhi and held detailed conversation on many subjects. Sunak said that it is "always exciting" to hear PM Modi's vision for India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties."

In response to PM Modi's post on X, Rishi Sunak highlighted his strong friendship with the Indian leader and PM Modi's constant support for strengthening India-UK relations.

"Wonderful to catch up with my friend Narendra Modi. Thank you for so warmly welcoming my family, too! Always exciting to hear your vision for India, and so important the UK-India relationship goes from strength to strength," Sunak posted on X.

Born to Indian parents in Southampton with roots in Punjab, Sunak is the first Indian-origin person to have served as the UK Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024.

Always proud of his Indian roots, Sunak batted for having close ties with India in economic, security and scientific spheres as both nations collaborated in areas like finance, technology, healthcare, and education besides establishing the FinTech Bridge connecting London and Mumbai.

