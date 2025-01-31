Unique contributions of women vital to India’s maritime strength: Union Minister

New Delhi, Jan 31 The unique contributions of women are vital to India’s maritime strength, and women seafarers embody resilience and excellence on the global stage, said Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur.

He said this while launching the official logos and themes of “Sagar Mein Yog – Complete Wellness Programme” and “Sagar Mein Samman”, respectively at The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Mumbai, on Thursday.

He pointed out that the initiative is crucial for ensuring that female seafarers, who often face distinct challenges while working far from home, are celebrated and supported. The Minister also emphasised the profound connection between yoga and Indian heritage.

He stated that the programme can significantly benefit our nearly 3 lakh active seafarers, who face unique challenges while serving far from home.

“As global ambassadors of India, our seafarers would exemplify the nation’s resilient spirit and maritime excellence,” he added.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s Maritime India Vision 2030, “Sagar Mein Samman” is a transformative initiative aimed at recognising and enhancing the role of women in the maritime industry. The programme echoes fostering respect and empowerment and seeks to ensure that women seafarers can thrive and navigate their careers with dignity and pride.

Further, Sagar Mein Yog also focuses on wellness at every stage by integrating yoga and well-being practices into maritime training and operations at stages such as pre-sea, at-sea, and post-sea to ensure seafarers remain resilient, balanced, and prepared for every journey.

Shyam Jaganathan, Director General of Shipping, emphasised that the Maritime India Vision 2030 symbolises hope by uplifting women seafarers and steering India toward maritime excellence.

The "Sagar Mein Samman" initiative was born from this vision, aiming to enhance the respect and recognition afforded to women in the maritime community.

The initiative is expected to reduce medical emergencies, lower healthcare costs, and decrease turnover rates, creating a supportive maritime environment.

Sagar Mein Yog stands as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the holistic well-being of our seafarers before, during, and after their voyages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor