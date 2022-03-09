UP hospitals to get back pre-pandemic status soon

Lucknow, March 9 With Covid cases on the decline in the third wave, the health authorities have decided to restore non-Covid status of a few hospitals from the second week of March.

Currently, there are at least 13 hospitals which have designated Covid care facilities and are admitting coronavirus patients.

The total bed strength of all these hospitals taken together is nearly 2,000, including intensive care unit/ventilator and high dependency units.

According to the government spokesman, while KGMU, SGPGIMS RMLIMS, and one private hospital and government district hospital will continue to run Covid facility along with non-Covid services, the remaining hospitals will be asked to reserve a section with 3-4 beds each for Covid-19 patients and run non-Covid facilities as usual.

Presently, only 10 Covid patients are admitted at KGMU and a private hospital in Lucknow.

Chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal said, "The number of hospitals or beds will be reduced as per instructions from the government.

