UP to be self-reliant in oxygen production soon

Lucknow, Dec 22 The Yogi Adityanath government has said that the state is working to become 'self-reliant' in generation of medical oxygen.

Over 550 oxygen plants have been operationalised in the state while another 10 are expected to become functional soon.

A government spokesperson said, "The government had sanctioned 561 oxygen plants when the demand for medical oxygen had surged sharply at the peak of the second Covid-19 wave in April and May to ensure that there is adequate supply in case of another wave, and even otherwise to meet any kind of medical emergency. As many as 23 plants were made functional in less than two weeks."

There were just 25 oxygen plants in the state before the pandemic set in.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday evening reviewed progress of the plants under construction and discussed how oxygen can be made available across all health centres in the state.

"The government has made oxygen plants mandatory in all hospitals having more than 50 beds and district administrations are carrying out real-time monitoring of the work. Oxygen plants are also being set up at community and primary health centres," the spokesperson said, adding that the Centre had also approved setting up of medical oxygen plants in the state with the PM Cares Fund.

The government has roped in trainees from ITI to work on the plants to ensure there is sufficient and trained manpower to operate them. It is also conducting special training sessions for paramedical staff and pharmacists with a focus on the Covid-19 infection.

Yogi Adityanath said that vaccination has proved to be effective in fighting against new variants of Covid-19 like Omicron and therefore, the pace of ongoing vaccination drives in the state should be increased.

