US records 730 deaths from flu this season

By IANS | Published: November 5, 2022 01:36 AM 2022-11-05T01:36:07+5:30 2022-11-05T01:55:07+5:30

Los Angeles, Nov 5 There have been at least 1.6 million illnesses, 13,000 hospitalisations, and 730 deaths from ...

Los Angeles, Nov 5 There have been at least 1.6 million illnesses, 13,000 hospitalisations, and 730 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Flu activity continues to increase nationwide, according to the CDC report updated on Friday. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions.

For the week ending October 29, a total of 4,326 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu, according to the CDC.

The second pediatric death of the current influenza season was reported this week, said the CDC.

