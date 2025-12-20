Use weight-reducing drugs judiciously: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 20 Even as weight-reducing or anti-obesity drugs are gaining popularity in India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday urged for their judicious use.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 2-day "Asia Oceania Conference on Obesity", the Minister called for a whole-of-society approach to effectively combat obesity -- which has emerged as one of India’s most pressing public health challenges.

"Obesity is a complex, chronic and relapsing disorder, and not merely a cosmetic or lifestyle concern," said Singh, also a noted Diabetologist and Professor of Medicine.

The Minister cautioned against the growing commercialisation and misinformation surrounding obesity management, warning that unscientific claims and so-called quick-fix solutions often mislead people and distract them from evidence-based care.

Singh highlighted that India is witnessing a worrying rise in non-communicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers are linked to obesity in one way or another. These account for nearly 63 per cent of overall mortality.

He also pointed out central or visceral obesity, which is particularly prevalent among Indians and poses independent health risks even beyond overall body weight.

"Obesity is too serious a subject to be left to a physician or epidemiologist alone, as it has deep social, cultural, and environmental roots," Singh said.

He also shared how the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is working to combat obesity and lifestyle-related diseases.

"The Prime Minister’s emphasis on small, sustainable changes in food habits and daily routines reflects a clear recognition of obesity as a national priority, closely aligned with initiatives such as FIT India, Khelo India and the broader vision of preventive healthcare," Singh said.

Emphasising the need to reach younger generations, the Minister said public awareness must go beyond medical conferences and expert discussions.

“We must talk not only to those who know, but also to those who do not know that they do not know,” he said, adding that safeguarding the health and energy of India’s youth is essential to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047.

