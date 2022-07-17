Uzbekistan tightens sanitary controls at border amid cholera outbreak in Afghanistan

Tashkent, July 17 Uzbekistan has tightened sanitary-medical controls at its border crossings amid a reported cholera outbreak in neighbouring Afghanistan, said Uzbek public health authorities.

All customs posts at land and air border crossings have been provided with thermal imagers and non-contact thermometers for examining those arriving in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that reserve beds and medicines in infectious diseases hospitals have been prepared for sick or suspected patients with cholera, Xinhua news agency reported.

Uzbekistan shares a 144-km border with Afghanistan, with road and railway connections on a bridge over the Amudarya river.

