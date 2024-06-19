V-P Dhankhar praises Modi govt for mission to eradicate Sickle Cell disease

Bhopal, June 19 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday appreciated the Narendra Modi-led government for its aggressive approach to eradicate 'Sickle Cell' disease from the country.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder marked by defective hemoglobin. It inhibits the ability of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen. Infections, pain, and fatigue are symptoms of Sickle Cell disease.

Attending a programme to observe World Sickle Cell Day in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Wednesday, Dhankhar said when the people of India will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Independence in 2048, the country will be free of Sickle Cell disease, adding that PM Modi is determined to eliminate the ailment.

"PM Modi has set 2048 as the deadline to eliminate Sickle Cell disease from the country. It means when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Independence, the country will be free from the disease," the Vice President said.

Dhankhar also praised the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts and mission to eradicate Sickle Cell disease from the state.

"I have no doubt that India will be free from Sickle Cell disease by 2048. You need to keep working in this direction," he said.

The Vice President also appealed to all sections of people to come forward and support the government's mission.

"It is a situation where we should be handholding those suffering from the disease," Dhankhar said.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest load in the country with an estimated number of 9,61,492 sickle heterozygotes and 67,861 sickle homozygotes. Also, 27 of the 45 districts in the state fall in the Sickle Cell belt, and the prevalence of HbS varies from 10 to 33 per cent.

State-wide, 75 per cent of Sickle Cell patients come from the tribal districts of Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Jhabua, and Dindori.

The disease has a 10 per cent prevalence rate for symptoms in the tribal population, and 1 per cent prevalence rate for the disease itself.

Rising cases of Sickle Cell are a concern for the government as over 6,736 new cases were identified during 2023-24.

