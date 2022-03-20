Vaccination only solution to curb 4th Covid wave: TN Minister

Chennai, March 20 Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian has said that vaccination is the only solution for curbing the 4th wave of Covid-19. He was speaking to reporters during a brief interaction at the Tuticorin airport.

He, however, said that there is a dip in the number of cases but asked people to be cautious as there is an increase in the number of daily cases across the globe.

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister said, "IIT Kanpur has stated that the fourth wave is likely to hit after June and we cannot rubbish anything. Cases are on the rise globally."

He said that South Korea is adding 4 lakh cases per day among Asian countries while the UK and the US are also witnessing an increase in cases per day.

The Minister said that Tamil Nadu has less than 100 cases per day and zero deaths due to Covid-19 for the past few days but neighbouring Kerala on Saturday recorded 847 new cases.

Subramanian said that the number of second dose of the vaccine is less in Tuticorin, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts and added that the health department and the state government are reviewing the reasons for the fall.

The Minister said that Tamil Nadu is working closely with the Government of India in extending help to MBBS students who have returned from Ukraine for their further studies. He said that this was similar to the joint efforts undertaken by the Government of Tamil Nadu with the Union government.

He said that while counseling, the students who had returned from Ukraine are preferring Poland for continuing their medical education as the syllabus is similar to that of Ukraine.

