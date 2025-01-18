Vanuatu declares flu outbreak on most populous island

Suva, Jan 18 Vanuatu's Ministry of Health has declared a flu outbreak on Efate, the most populous island in the country, after a surge in cases at a hospital in the capital city of Port Vila.

According to the ministry, 360 confirmed flu cases were recorded in the latest surveillance, which made it an outbreak of flu on Efate Island, reported the Daily Post on Saturday.

The health ministry urged the public to practice good hygiene by washing hands regularly, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wearing a mask if going to a public place.

People are urged to limit their movement in crowded places and take extra care of people with disabilities, children and elderly.

They are also reminded to be aware of symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and body aches. Those with such symptoms are encouraged to seek medical attention at their nearest health facility, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this week, local media reported that over 200 businesses remain under lockdown in the South Pacific Ocean nation following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake on December 17, 2024.

This includes over 90 buildings, along with more than 200 businesses within the Central Business District (CBD) of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu.

Once the busiest hub on Efate Island, the area now remains deserted with no businesses operating. Only security guards and police officers are present to safeguard the remaining buildings from theft and manage traffic around the Port Vila CBD.

Some essential businesses, such as banks and cash transfer services, have relocated and retained their employees. Other businesses outside the CBD have hired some of the displaced workers.

However, hundreds remain unemployed.

The CBD remains closed because most of the buildings affected by the earthquake are still considered unsafe and classified as risk zones, a report said.

Although assessments have been conducted visually, further evaluations are necessary, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Recovery Operations Centre confirmed that they approved the work that will be carried out by New Zealand, Australian, and Japanese engineers.

