Varicose Veins Pain Relief: How Potli Massage Can Help Soothe Leg Veins Naturally

Varicose veins is normal problem these days, many people suffer from this severe pain in veins of the legs every day. Varicose Veins, the blue-green veins that appear on the legs, are often unbearable. For some, this pain is a regular occurrence. This leg pain directly affects daily life and mood. In varicose veins, the veins of the legs become enlarged, twisted and blood accumulates in them, which causes unbearable pain and heaviness.

If this pain is not addressed in time, this problem will further increase and it will also become difficult to stand, walk and move around. In such a situation, do not worry, with some natural herbal remedies , this pain can be reduced and blood flow can be improved. Celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah recently shared a great home remedy for varicose veins on her Instagram. Let's see a simple and effective method of natural potli massage that is useful for varicose veins.

Ingredients required to prepare this potli:-

To prepare a homemade potli that is effective for varicose veins, you will need 2 tablespoons each of ova, fenugreek seeds, Badi Saunf, Cumin, Jeera, Arjun Chala, Karkach Salt, Ashwagandha powder, 5 to 6 neem leaves, and a cotton or muslin cloth. To prepare a potli for the treatment of varicose veins, combine all the ingredients in a large pan and dry roast them for 4 to 5 minutes.

Roast all these ingredients until a light aroma comes out of them. Remove all the roasted medicinal ingredients on a muslin or thick cotton cloth. Tie this cloth tightly and make a small potli of it. Before using, reheat this potli on a tawa or in a pan for just 15 seconds.

How to use this potli?

1. First of all, sit down comfortably and keep your legs slightly elevated.

2. Then massage this warm potli gently by pressing it on the area with varicose veins.

3. Always massage this potli from bottom to top. This helps the blood flow in the veins to move upwards and improves blood circulation.

4. Do this therapy daily or every other day for 10 to 15 minutes.

5. After the therapy is complete, keep your legs slightly elevated for 10 minutes.

Benefits of potli massage...

1. Helps improve blood circulation in the veins.

2. Also useful in reducing swelling and inflammation.

3. Its use provides great relief to the muscles. Reduces muscle aches and pains.

4. Also helps in soothing mild inflammation on the skin.