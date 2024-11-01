VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar undergoes angioplasty in Pune hospital; condition stable

Pune, Nov 1 Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar on Friday underwent a successful angioplasty procedure at a Pune hospital and his condition is now fine, party sources said here.

Ambedkar, 70, was rushed to the intensive care unit of a private hospital early yesterday (October 31) following chest pains where an angiography was performed on him.

The angiography report showed a small blockage in the right coronary artery, after which an angioplasty was recommended by the attending team of cardiologists.

"Ambedkar's angioplasty was successful. He will be under medical observation in the ICU for the next 24 hours. The Ambedkar family thanks everyone for their support, concern and messages," said VBA Spokesperson Siddharth Mokle.

Ambedkar's sudden illness has pushed him out of the campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections in which the VBA is contesting a majority of the 288 seats.

In his absence, the VBA state President Rekha, along with the Election Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Media & Research Department, will lead the party poll campaign for the next few days, added Mokle.

Ambedkar has been travelling widely owing to the two elections within six months – the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls – selecting candidates for both, hammering out seat negotiations with different parties and plunging into gruelling poll campaigns.

The VBA -- which failed to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 48 seats in the state -- is contesting in a majority of the 288 Assembly constituencies.

It has entered friendly tie-ups with certain groups and smaller parties to give a tough fight to the ruling MahaYuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances.

This is the second time in barely three years that Ambedkar -- the grandson of the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar -- has been afflicted by a cardiac-related problem.

In July 2021, he underwent major emergency heart surgery at a Pune hospital, and he was rendered out of action for many weeks post-operation.

