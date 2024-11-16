Video chats, social media texting can put teenagers at drug use risk

Toronto, Nov 16 Among teenagers, excessive time spent on social media platforms have been linked with early experimentation with substances like alcohol, nicotine, and cannabis, a new study has found.

Adolescents who spend more time on social media, texting, and video chatting are more likely to experiment with alcohol, nicotine, or cannabis one year later. The study collected data for 8,006 early adolescents aged 11-12 years old.

In contrast, time spent on other types of screen activities — such as video gaming, browsing the internet, or watching TV, movies, or videos — was not linked to the same risks, said the study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

“Our findings suggest that online social connections may be driving the relationship between screen time and early adolescent substance use,” explained Jason M Nagata, an associate professor of paediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.

“When preteens are constantly exposed to friends or influencers drinking or smoking on social media, they are more likely to see these behaviours as normal and may be more likely to try these substances themselves,” Nagata added.

Social media platforms often display substance use in a positive light and are frequently used for marketing campaigns promoting alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis products.

“With developing brains that are still building impulse control, young teens may be particularly vulnerable to this type of content and advertising,” said Nagata.

Schools and parents may play an important role in addressing this issue.

“Schools could consider media literacy programs that teach students about the influence of digital content on harmful behaviours,” said Kyle T Ganson, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. “Parents can also help by monitoring content and setting clear guidelines for their teens’ screen use.”

The findings extend upon existing knowledge surrounding substance use in adolescents, which has been associated with poor academic performance, cognitive impairment, and increased risk of developing a substance use disorder later in life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor