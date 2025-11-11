Visa-on-arrival facilitation to boost medical travel in India: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 11 The visa-on-arrival facilitation, if implemented, will further boost medical travel in India, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

For ‘Heal in India’ to take off, we must aim to integrate modern medicine with our rich traditions of Ayurveda and holistic wellness, taking India’s healthcare to the next level, he said while addressing the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit here.

“India stands at the threshold of becoming a global benchmark for quality healthcare. To achieve this vision, all key stakeholders must come together and provide strong leadership. The Government is fully committed to promoting the healthcare sector, evident in the doubling of medical colleges over the past decade and a major expansion of medical seats planned in the next five years,” the minister told the gathering.

At the same time, the government is working aggressively to provide a robust social security net and ensure affordable healthcare for all.

“Initiatives such as providing sanitary pads at nominal costs for underprivileged women demonstrate our commitment to inclusive health and well-being. We remain open to ideas and suggestions that can help improve service delivery and promote innovation across the healthcare ecosystem”, said Goyal.

He urged hospitals to collaborate in expanding high-quality nursing capacity by at least 100,000 professionals, supporting both domestic needs and the growing medical tourism sector.

The minister further mentioned that hospitals must strive to maintain a healthy balance between serving Indian citizens and international patients.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, urged that India must fully harness the vast potential of Ayurveda as a cornerstone of holistic healthcare. Hospitals should actively integrate Ayurvedic treatments and wellness therapies into their service offerings, aligning traditional wisdom with modern medical practices.

“Globally, Ayurveda, along with detoxification, yoga, and holistic wellness programmes, has become increasingly popular among high-end international clients who visit India seeking comprehensive, restorative care,” he added.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII Steering Group on Health and Healthcare Council, said that India is well positioned to become a leading global destination for medical travel.

“Our focus should extend beyond attracting medical tourists to India; we must also recognize the jobs it will generate and the broader opportunities it will create across the healthcare and allied sectors,” added Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals.

