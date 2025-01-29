Vitamin D Deficiency Affects Over 60 Percent of People with Diabetes, Study Finds

A global analysis published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Nutrition Prevention and Health reveals that Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent in over 60% of individuals with diabetes. The analysis, which reviewed 132 studies conducted between 1998 and 2023 with over 52,000 participants, also found that 42% of people with diabetes are deficient in magnesium, while 28% suffer from iron deficiency.

Researchers, including those from the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) in Rajasthan, stated that the study provides valuable insights into the global prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies in individuals with type 2 diabetes. These deficiencies, where levels of essential vitamins and minerals for proper bodily function are majorly low, were a key focus of the research.

The research revealed that women with diabetes are at a higher risk of micronutrient deficiencies, often referred to as "hidden hunger," compared to men. The authors highlighted that risk factors for diabetes include genetic predispositions and environmental influences, such as a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, and obesity. Additionally, studies have shown that micronutrients play a crucial role in the development of diabetes, as they impact glucose metabolism and insulin pathways.

Also Read| What is Fetus in Fetu? 32-Year-Old Maharashtra Woman Diagnosed with Rare Condition at 35 Weeks Pregnant.

However, this study was aimed to resolve conflicting evidence from previous studies that mainly focused on one specific micronutrient, the authors said. "The pooled prevalence of multiple micronutrient deficiency (vitamins, minerals and electrolytes) was 45.30 per cent among T2D patients," they wrote.

The analysis also revealed that the prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies was notably higher in women with diabetes, reaching nearly 49%, compared to men. Additionally, it found that vitamin B12 deficiency affects 29% of diabetes patients worldwide, with the prevalence being even higher among those taking metformin, a commonly prescribed anti-diabetes medication.