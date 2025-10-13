Vitamin D deficiency hidden epidemic, weakening health foundation: Report

New Delhi, Oct 13 India is facing a silent but serious health challenge of Vitamin D deficiency, according to a report on Monday that urged the government to tackle the lack of the sunshine vitamin in one in every five Indians.

The Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), along with the ANVKA Foundation, submitted two key policy briefs elaborating a national roadmap to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and an action plan specific to Delhi.

The suggestions are based on a recently released study, which highlighted that Vitamin D deficiency has become a public health concern in India and is affecting people across regions, age groups, and income levels.

“Our recommendations focus on practical steps that can be implemented right away, using existing health networks, local partnerships, and awareness campaigns,” said Dr. Arpita Mukherjee, Professor at ICRIER and lead author of the reports.

The recommendations include launching a "Vitamin D Kuposhan Mukt Bharat" campaign, on the lines of "Anaemia Mukt Bharat", to spread awareness, promote sunlight exposure, encourage fortified foods, and make testing and supplements affordable.

The report urged the government to launch a "nationwide awareness campaign, creating a multi-stakeholder platform to align ongoing efforts, including Vitamin D into existing healthcare programmes, leveraging national survey data for targeted interventions, and setting uniform guidelines for the testing and treatment for Vitamin D deficiency in India".

Further, the policy brief, submitted to the Delhi government, urges the government to take the lead through mass testing, public awareness drives, and integration of Vitamin D supplementation into existing programmes.

It also recommended training ASHA and Anganwadi workers and ensuring the availability of supplements.

“Delhi can become a model city for a ‘Vitamin D Kuposhan Mukt Bharat’ campaign with focused action,” Mukherjee said.

The authors also emphasised that tackling Vitamin D deficiency aligns with the government’s broader vision of Ayushman Bharat and preventive healthcare.

“Vitamin D deficiency is not just a minor health issue; it is a hidden epidemic that weakens the foundation of good health,” said Chaudhry, Founder & Director of ANVKA Foundation.

While Vitamin D deficiency affects everyone from children’s growth to women’s maternal health and mobility in the elderly, it is one of the easiest deficiencies to prevent and treat if we act promptly, the experts said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor