Vitamin D Levels Declining Across India Due to Urban Lifestyle, Reveals Report

Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D are two elements that are deficient in the body of most Indians. Even vegetarians have very low levels of both these elements in their bodies. Among them, Vitamin D is very important for bone strength. Because calcium and phosphorus are absorbed in the body only if there is sufficient vitamin D in the body. Many bone diseases arise due to vitamin D deficiency. But many people have very low levels of vitamin D in their bodies. A study has been conducted by Diagnostic Form Metropolis Health Care Limited to find out what the reasons may be.

This organization conducted this study for about 6 years and researched more than 2 million people in it. It was found that about 46% of them were deficient in vitamin D. Also, 26% of people did not have sufficient levels of vitamin D in their bodies. Some of the reasons that have come to light are that people spend very little time in the sun due to urban life. There have also been many changes in eating habits. Due to this, the amount of vitamin D is decreasing.

It has also been found that children between the ages of 13 and 18 have good levels of vitamin D. It has also been revealed that women have better levels of vitamin B than men. A study conducted according to geographical conditions showed that South Indians have low levels of vitamin D, while North Indians have good levels of vitamin D.