Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Isn’t for Everyone; Here’s Who Should Avoid It

While walking is often touted as an easy and effective way to stay fit, with 10,000 steps per day frequently recommended for weight loss and disease prevention, this target isn't suitable for everyone. For some, such a high step count can be detrimental to health, placing undue stress on the body. Let's explore who should avoid aiming for 10,000 steps daily. Peripheral artery disease is a condition in which fat accumulates in the blood vessels of the legs, reducing blood flow.

Such people experience cramps, tension or severe pain in the legs when they walk too much, especially if they walk too much. Therefore, people with peripheral artery disease should not walk 10,000 steps at once. Instead, you should follow a pattern of walking a little, then resting a little.

Muscle or bone pain: For those with osteoarthritis, joint pain, or bone diseases, walking too much can be harmful. People suffering from knee, waist, or back pain, setting a goal of walking long distances puts more stress on the joints, increases swelling, and pain. Such people should walk according to their physical ability.

Heart disease: Moderate walking is good for the heart, but those who have had angina, a heart attack, or heart failure should be careful. Walking too much can increase chest pain, shortness of breath, or fatigue. Such people should only decide to walk after consulting a doctor.

Injury or surgery: If the leg is swollen, fractured, or has recently undergone surgery, walking too much can slow down the healing process and increase swelling. Therefore, you should not set a goal of 10,000 steps during such a period.

Overall, walking every day is good for your health, but 10,000 steps is not right for everyone. It is important to set a walking goal based on your physical condition, illness, and age.