Walking After Dinner: When, How, and How Much to Walk for Better Digestion

Dinner is the last meal of the day, and due to our busy lifestyle, we have a habit of going to bed immediately after having a meal, which increases digestive problems. It is said that one should have a 2-3 hour gap between dinner and sleeping time. To digest food, walking can be the best option. Walking is considered one of the best exercises to stay fit and healthy. Walking helps to digest food and lose weight. Everyone has their own technique of walking, but many people don't know exactly when or how to walk. Some people think that walking fast helps with weight loss, while others believe it can cause digestive problems. If you also have questions about how and for how long to walk after dinner, you can keep your weight under control by following some simple tips.

Walking immediately after a meal can be harmful in many ways. It can cause problems like stomach ache, gas, and a feeling of heaviness in the stomach. This is because the body is busy with the digestive process. On the other hand, waiting 10 to 15 minutes after a meal and then walking slowly helps the body digest food more effectively. According to experts, walking slowly after dinner is more beneficial.

Walking immediately after a meal is not considered appropriate. You can start walking 10 minutes after dinner, which gives the body time to begin the digestive process. If you have had a light meal, you can start walking sooner. But do not walk immediately after a heavy meal.

Walking slowly provides many benefits to the body. It helps in easy digestion of food. It reduces bloating and improves sleep. In addition, walking at a slow pace after dinner reduces stress and tension. The fatigue of the day is relieved. Walking is very beneficial for those who experience gas and acidity problems.

You should avoid sleeping or lying down immediately after a meal, walking fast, doing very strenuous exercise, or sitting in front of a mobile phone or TV. This is because it can disrupt the digestive process. To maintain good health, include a 15-minute slow walk in your routine.