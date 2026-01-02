Want To Live 100 Years? Doctor Shares Easy Lifestyle Rules To Follow Daily

The New Year marks a fresh beginning, and many people use this time to set resolutions aimed at improving their lifestyle. While some focus on exercising regularly or giving up bad habits, others commit to losing weight and adopting healthier eating patterns. Living a long and healthy life requires consistent effort and mindful choices. If your aim is to stay fit and active for up to 100 years, following proven health practices can make a significant difference. Experts believe that simple daily habits, when followed sincerely, can greatly enhance overall well-being and help prevent lifestyle-related diseases in the long run.

Sharing insights on longevity, well-known Chennai-based doctor Chokalingam has outlined practical health tips that can support a longer, healthier life. He emphasizes that people do not need extreme diets or complicated routines to stay fit. Instead, disciplined eating, proper rest, and mental balance are key. According to him, starting these habits early and following them consistently can help maintain energy levels, strengthen immunity, and improve organ function. These suggestions are especially useful for those who have resolved to prioritise health and nutrition at the start of the New Year.

One of the most important recommendations is eating only two meals a day, a method known as intermittent fasting. The doctor advises following the 16:8 eating pattern, where dinner at 7 pm is followed by the next meal at 11 am the following day. This eating schedule helps regulate cholesterol levels, boosts metabolism, prevents acidity, and improves heart health. Along with this, drinking at least three litres of water daily and limiting the use of oil in cooking are essential for maintaining digestive health and keeping the body energised throughout the day.

Apart from diet, an active lifestyle and mental well-being play a crucial role in longevity. Staying physically active helps reduce fatigue and improves sleep quality, with experts recommending 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily. Equal importance should be given to mental health by staying happy and stress-free. Positive emotions release hormones like dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins, which keep the body energetic. Practising yoga or meditation daily helps relax the mind and body, promoting balance, inner calm, and long-term health.