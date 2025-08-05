Want to Lose Weight? Research Says Avoid These Foods to Prevent Weight Gain

Losing weight has become one of the major issue in today's time. Due to hectic lifestyle managing eating habits has become difficult. Even during the process of losing weight, people eat some things that hinder weight loss. In such a situation, a recent research has revealed that if you reduce what you eat, you can succeed in losing weight.

Scientists from University College London (UCL) said that they decided on two types of diets. The first is minimally processed and the second is ultra-processed food. Nutrition was taken care of in both diets. Research published in the journal Nature Medicine revealed that people who ate less processed, that is, minimally processed food, lost twice as much weight as those who ate ultra-processed food.

Dr., author of the UCL Center for Obesity Research Samuel Dicken said, "The main purpose of this research was to see what effect diet has on weight. People lost weight on both diets. But those who ate less processed foods lost almost twice as much weight." In this research, 55 adults were divided into two groups. One group ate an MPF diet for eight weeks, such as oats, homemade spaghetti bolognese, etc. While the other group ate a UPF diet.

When both groups were analyzed after eight weeks, it was found that both groups lost weight. But the MPF diet lost about 2.06 percent of its weight, while the UPF diet lost about 1.05 percent of its weight. Those who ate less processed foods benefited more.