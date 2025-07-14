Warning boards for samosas & jalebis: A big step to curb obesity in India, say experts

New Delhi, July 14 The Health Ministry’s directive to put up an oil and sugar board warning the amount of sugar, fat, and oil in samosas and jalebis in all government canteens and restaurants is a big step to curb the growing levels of obesity and boost the Fit India initiative, said health experts on Monday.

The health ministry has directed all central institutions to install “oil and sugar boards” similar to tobacco warnings on cigarette packets. The informative posters and digital boards highlight the harmful impacts of the amount of sugar and oil present in popular food items, including samosas, kachori, pizza, pakoras, banana chips, burgers, soft drinks, and chocolate pastries.

It also displays the effects of these foods on the human body as well as shares the recommended amounts of fat and sugar for individual intake.

“The colourful posters will tell how much sugar and oil is hidden in the breakfast we eat every day,” cardiologist Dr. Amar Amle from Nagpur, told IANS.

“Obesity has become a silent epidemic, and the number is estimated to increase to 44.9 crores by 2050, hence this step of the government is highly commendable, and will help curb obesity. The warning boards are similar to those on cigarettes and tobacco,” Amle said.

“The idea behind this is that people should be aware of their health, people should know while eating samosa and jalebi how much sugar, oil and fat is there in the food they are eating,” Amle told IANS, adding that the initiative in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India, will help build a healthier nation.

Milind Deora, MP, in a post on social media platform X noted that the Parliamentary Subordinate Legislation Committee is currently reviewing food regulator FSSAI’s plans to tackle India’s growing obesity crisis.

“We have unanimously advocated uniform regulations across all food categories, including alcohol, so Indian food isn’t unfairly targeted while MNCs continue to market Western junk unchecked”.

In May, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a directive to schools to install "sugar boards" in schools. Health experts noted that the public health measure also aligns with global nutrition goals, and will help India fight the menace of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.

Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener, Research Cell, Kerala State IMA, told IANS that excessive consumption of sugar and oil, along with lack of physical activity, is a major driver of obesity and NCDs.

“Early nutritional awareness is crucial. Providing clear labelling and dietary education in schools empowers children to make healthier food choices before these chronic conditions set in,” Jayadevan said.

