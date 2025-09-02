What Happens If You Eat Leftover Pizza? Side Effects on Health

Leftover Pizza Side Effects: Not only children but also adults like to eat hot pizza. Sometimes pizza ordered from outside remains. There are many people who eat leftover pizza in the morning to avoid wasting money or out of love. Many people find this leftover pizza more tasty. They eat it by reheating it. But many do not know that this habit can be very harmful to our health. Today we are going to understand the harms of eating stale pizza.

Food Poisoning: Pizza contains things like cheese, processed meat and sauce. If these things are not stored properly, bacteria grow in it. If you keep the pizza at room temperature for more than two hours, harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli grow in it. When you eat this pizza the next morning, the risk of food poisoning increases. Which can cause problems like stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

Digestive system deteriorates: Eating stale pizza directly affects our digestive system. Basically, the base of pizza is made from flour, which is not easily digested. When pizza becomes stale, it becomes even more difficult to digest. This can cause problems like bloating, gas, acidity and constipation.

Risk of obesity and other diseases: Pizza is very high in calories, fat and sodium. If you eat this stale pizza on an empty stomach in the morning, the blood sugar level in the body can suddenly increase or decrease suddenly. Due to which you can become lethargic, irritable and hungry again. Not only that, it also increases the risk of heart disease.

What to do?

If you have leftover pizza, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for two hours. Reheat stale pizza thoroughly before eating it to kill any bacteria.