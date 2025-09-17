What Is Brain Eating Amoeba? Causes, Warning Signs, and How It’s Treated

Brain Eating Amoeba: As many as 19 people died, while 69 confirmed cases this year have been reported from Kerala of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis which is popularly known as 'brain-eating amoeba'. Following this, Kerala's health authorities have issued a high alert after a significant spike in cases. These numbers have created significant concerns among netizens. Research suggests that Naegleria fowleri infections may not be as rare as previously thought. Evidence for this includes the discovery of antibodies to the amoeba in some individuals, suggesting prior infection and survival.

Additionally, some deaths initially attributed to meningitis have been reclassified as being caused by Naegleria fowleri. Lets understand, how it is transferred, causes, symptoms and what is line of treatment.

What is Brain-Eating Amoeba?

Amoeba lives in freshwater bodies of water that are warm including geothermal water. According to cleveland clinic, infection occurs when the amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri gets into your brain through your nasal cavity. It is likely to enter your body when you smell the infected water or by infected dust. It then travels to the brain, causing severe inflammation. It is being noticed that people who used tap water were prone to disease.

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater environments, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It thrives in temperatures above 25°C (77°F) and can also be present in poorly maintained swimming pools or contaminated tap water. Despite its alarming name, infections are extremely rare, but when they do occur, they are often fatal.

How long it takes to detect ?

According to reports the infection can take about two to 15 days to get detected on after you infected with it. However their are no chances to get spread from person to person. There are studies underway to see if the infection can spread by tissue or organ donation. If a healthcare provider suspects you have a brain-eating amoeba infection (Naegleria fowleri), they will likely suggest a spinal tap, also called a lumbar puncture. This test involves checking your cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) for the presence of the amoeba. Your provider might also recommend a brain biopsy. In this procedure, a small tissue sample from your brain is taken and examined under a microscope to look for the amoeba.

Early symptoms (first 5 days)

Headache Fever Nausea and vomiting Fatigue and weakness

Later severe symptoms (after day 5)

Seizures Confusion Difficulty concentrating Loss of balance Coma

The concern is that this infection progresses very quickly and usually causes death within 1 to 18 days of the onset of symptoms. Therefore, if someone has a high fever and headache, it is very important to see a doctor immediately. Its been advised to take primary measures such as avoid bathing and swimming in stagnant, untreated and fresh water like ponds and lakes. And if you go in one use a nose clip or hold nose shut while entering freshwater. While entering in swimming pool make sure if they have done proper chlorination and cleaning of community wells and water tanks.

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise after exposure to stagnant water. The health department, with the NCDC, is conducting environmental sampling to identify contamination sources. Experts are investigating potential new transmission routes, as some recent cases with no exposure to open water suggest well water contamination.

How it is Treated ?

Early diagnosis is crucial but difficult because the symptoms mimic bacterial meningitis. Treatment may include antifungal medications like amphotericin B, and other drugs like miltefosine. Even with treatment, survival rates are extremely less than 10%.