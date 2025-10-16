What is Heartburn and Why It Happens: Causes, Symptoms, and Effective Home Remedies

Heartburn is a very common problem and this happens due to today's fast paced lifestyle. But what exactly is heartburn? This problem is a result of Acidity or Heartburn. Usually, this burning sensation is felt due to the sudden rise of bile in the esophagus due to the acid in the stomach. Its main symptom is a burning sensation in the middle of the chest or throat after eating. If such burning sensation is felt continuously or the chest starts to hurt, it is a cause for concern. However, the cause can also be bile.

The main causes of this problem are improper diet, wrong habits and changed lifestyle. Eating too much spicy, fried or oily food frequently, skipping meals, eating too late, and sleeping immediately after eating affect digestion. Also, consuming tea, coffee, soft drinks, alcohol, or eating too much fast food increases acidity. Some people also suffer from this problem due to stress, lack of sleep and smoking. When the acid produced in the body reaches the esophagus, it causes chest discomfort and causes severe burning sensation in the chest. Sometimes symptoms such as bloating, belching, and a sour taste in the mouth are also seen.

Some simple home remedies are effective for this problem.

1. Drinking warm water mixed with a little jaggery and a spoonful of ghee provides relief.

2. Drinking cold milk, buttermilk, or fennel water reduces acidity.

3. Boiling a spoonful of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds and drinking that water twice a day is definitely beneficial.

4. Include light foods like bananas, apples, oats, and curd in your diet.

5. Do not lie down immediately after eating, it is advisable to walk or sit for at least half an hour.

6. Do not eat heavy foods before going to bed at night. Avoid spicy and pungent foods. Eat foods that are easy to digest at night.

Simple changes in diet and lifestyle can reduce heartburn and improve digestion. However, if the problem persists, it is necessary to seek medical advice, as persistent heartburn can also be a symptom of a serious illness.