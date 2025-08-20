What to Eat After Dengue? Best Foods to Boost Platelets and Immunity

Dengue is commonly infected disease caused by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes. Due to heavy rain across the country their is rapid increase in Dengue patients. A Stagnant water during the monsoon increases the breeding of mosquitoes, which speeds up the spread of dengue. According to reports, dengue patients have crossed 350 in Delhi. 24 new patients were reported last week. In most cases, dengue is cured at home. Only a few patients have to be admitted to the hospital.

After dengue, the immune system is weakened. Also, the platelet count decreases. In such a case, along with medicines, it is necessary to take special care of your diet. Let's know what the doctor has said about this.

Dry fruits: You can include almonds, walnuts and chia seeds in your diet. They contain a lot of vitamins and minerals, which provide the body with sufficient nutrients. Consuming dried fruits and seeds also relieves weakness and fatigue in the body. You can eat a handful of soaked cashews every morning.

Papaya Leaves: Papaya leaves contain enzymes called papain and chymopapain, which improve digestion. Drinking the juice of these leaves also helps in increasing platelet count.

vegetables: To recover from dengue quickly, include vegetables in your diet, vegetables contain vitamins and minerals, which are very important for the body. You can eat vegetables like spinach, carrots, broccoli. They contain vitamin C, which increases the body's immunity.