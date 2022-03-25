WhatsApp incubator programme announces its top 10 incubatees

New Delhi, March 25 Meta-owned WhatsApp on Friday announced its selection of top 10 incubatees of the ongoing WhatsApp Incubator Programme (WIP) an initiative to facilitate positive and measurable health outcomes using the WhatsApp Business Platform.

The top 10 incubatees will now go through an intensive prototype development and pilot phase to leverage the WhatsApp Business Platform to develop market-ready solutions for healthcare in India.

"We are delighted to welcome these 10 progressive healthcare focussed organisations who are set to scale their growth on the WhatsApp Business Platform. Providing the right tech-resources for these organisations would boost digital healthcare accessibility across the country," Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, said in a statement.

"With the WhatsApp Incubator Programme, we are excited for the final incubatees to unlock latent opportunities and extend their offerings to the larger community with their unique, digitally-advanced healthcare propositions," he added.

The selected 10 incubatees of the WhatApp Incubator Programme are 7sugar, Armman, Endimension, Entitled, Girl Effect, Gramvaani, iKure, Population Foundation of India (PFI), Remedo, and Wysa.

The incubatees will have access to support in prototyping and pilot testing their health use cases, mentorship from leading experts and practitioners, on-ground partners and ecosystems, and guidance in measuring impact and potential funding networks to scale their ideas.

The programme is being administered by Quicksand Design Studio.

