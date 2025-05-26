When and Why Food Poisoning Happens And Simple Tips To Avoid It

Stomach problems are common and arise from various causes, with food poisoning being one example. While concerning, food poisoning is often manageable with simple remedies, though medical consultation is advisable. Contrary to popular belief, food poisoning isn't solely caused by eating outside or junk food; other factors can contribute. It is important to think about the utensils we use to prepare food.

Using the wrong utensils can cause such poisoning. It is also very important to have a container. When you cook something special, adding something sour and storing the remaining ingredients in a container that is not a container can also cause stomach problems. Check whether the utensils used for cooking food at home are dirty. Eating such food also causes poisoning. Therefore, if you often wonder why you have stomach problems even though you have not eaten anything wrong, then the utensil is definitely wrong.

To avoid wasting food, we eat leftovers from yesterday and not only eat the day before but also heat up the food from the day before. However, eating such stale food is not good for health. Therefore, eat only fresh, hot food. Do not eat stale food. Fruits are very good for health. However, fruits should not be kept for long. A germ called Salmonella is produced in fruits. Therefore, fruits should be eaten fresh and washed only. Food should always be covered. Never leave it open. Do not eat food that has been left open for a long time. Take care that flies, cockroaches, and ants do not wander around the food.