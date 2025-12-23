When humanity became Operation Theatre: Doctors script a miracle on the road

Kochi, Dec 23 In an extraordinary display of medical skill and human compassion, doctors in Kerala performed an emergency surgical procedure on the roadside, saving a critically injured accident victim when there was no time to reach a hospital.

With no operation theatre, no medical equipment, and minutes to spare, the doctors decided to act immediately. Using the light from mobile phones, they carried out a life-saving intervention right at the accident site, while local residents and police assisted, transforming the stretch of road into a makeshift operation theatre.

The remarkable incident was narrated in a Facebook post by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday. The account has since resonated widely, serving as a powerful reminder of how courage, presence of mind and empathy can save lives in the most adverse circumstances.

Satheesan described the intervention as an act bearing “the signature of God,” one that turned a moment of despair into hope.

The doctors involved were Dr Thomas Peter and his wife, Dr Didia Thomas of Ernakulam, along with Dr B. Manoop, Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Kottayam Medical College.

According to the post, the doctor couple was on their way to church when they came across a road accident at Udayamperoor. Several people were lying injured on the road, bleeding profusely, and one victim was in a critical condition.

Realising that the injured person might not survive the wait for an ambulance or hospital care, the doctors took an instant decision to intervene. Within just four minutes, Satheesan noted, they managed to stabilise the victim and ensure that one life would continue -- a testament to their professional expertise and exceptional presence of mind.

Local residents and the police responded swiftly, providing space and basic support as the emergency procedure was carried out. Their combined efforts helped stabilise the victim and enabled further medical treatment.

Satheesan said he was deeply moved after reading about the incident and personally called the doctors to convey his appreciation and gratitude.

“Saving a life, taking someone by the hand and bringing them back to life, is an act of divine grace,” he wrote, adding that the doctors deserved the highest recognition for embodying the noblest values of the medical profession -- where humanity, courage and skill converged on the edge of the road.

