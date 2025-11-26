Which Vitamin Deficiency Causes Bad Breath? Know the Reasons and Remedies

We often experience bad smell from mouth after waking up , their are many reason behind this including not cleaning your teeth, tooth decay and stomach problems. But did you know, that you can face this issue even if you have deficiency of some nutrients in the body. Let's find out which vitamins cause bad breath?

Vitamin B12 deficiency: A deficiency of vitamin B12 can cause many problems related to the mouth, such as bad breath, swollen gums, sores in the mouth. Consumption of almond milk, curd, eggs is beneficial.

Vitamin C deficiency: A deficiency of vitamin C affects the gums. Swollen gums, bleeding gums, bad breath, etc. To increase vitamin C, include oranges, guava, lemon in the diet.

Remedies to get rid of bad breath

- Chew badishop after meals to keep your mouth fresh.

- Chew basil (Tulsi) leaves every morning on an empty stomach. This reduces bad breath naturally.

- Cloves reduce bad breath because they contain anti-bacterial properties. You can definitely chew a clove once in a while.

- You can chew a piece of cinnamon or have a cup of cinnamon tea. Similarly, you can boil cinnamon pieces in water and use it as a mouthwash.

- If you have bad breath, keep cardamom in your mouth. Or, you can drink tea with cardamom after meals.