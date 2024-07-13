WHO donates medical supplies worth $9 million to Malawi

Lilongwe, July 13 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated assorted medical supplies, including drugs worth $9 million , to the government of Malawi to support the country's public hospitals.

When presenting the donation on Friday in Lilongwe, Neema Kimambo, the WHO country representative, expressed her organisation's desire to see public hospitals in Malawi well-stocked and people have better access to healthcare services, reported Xinhua news agency.

Kimambo added that the WHO will continue to support the Malawian government by providing various resources to meet the needs of Malawi's health system.

Malawian Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda hailed the donation, saying that the supplies will help address the shortage of medical supplies in the country's public hospitals.

The WHO has been providing vital medicine and medical supplies to the Malawian government since 2022 through the country's COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.

