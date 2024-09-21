WHO steps up mpox surveillance in South Sudan as cases surge in Africa

Juba, Sep 21 The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has ramped up mpox surveillance efforts in South Sudan as the number of cases continues to rise across Africa.

Despite global measures to contain the outbreak, mpox remains a significant public health threat, particularly for individuals with compromised immune systems, the UN health agency said on Friday

Humphrey Karamagi, WHO representative for South Sudan, emphasised the importance of quick and reliable testing in staying ahead of evolving health crises. "These advanced testing kits make diagnosis easier and are strong tools in the fight against mpox and other viral threats," Karamagi said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

With support from donors, the WHO has supplied the National Public Health Laboratory with advanced polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits, which will enhance the country's capacity to rapidly detect the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The kits enhance our ability to promptly detect and respond to outbreaks, thereby strengthening preparedness and response and ultimately saving lives," Karamagi said.

The WHO underscored that this investment in high-performance PCR kits is not only a reactive measure but also a proactive strategy to enhance the response to viral outbreaks. "It is essential for individuals and communities to actively protect themselves by seeking testing and care if they show symptoms or suspect exposure to the virus," it said.

Since the beginning of 2024, Africa has recorded 29,152 mpox cases, including 6,105 confirmed cases and 738 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said during a special online media briefing on Thursday that the continent reported 2,912 new cases in the past week alone, with 374 confirmed cases and 14 deaths. The outbreak has affected 15 African countries across all five regions of the continent, with cross-border movement, malnutrition, and unsafe sexual practices identified as key risk factors.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is believed to be transmitted from wild animals, such as rodents, to humans or through human-to-human contact. It is a rare viral disease typically spread through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The infection usually causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

