Why Anger Can Be Dangerous for Your Heart? Know How Anger and Stress Can Trigger Cardiac Issues

Heart Attack cases in teen and young people are becoming common day by day . Their are many reason that can lead to heart attack and among them one is constant anger. Yes you heard right, if you are getting angry frequently then it can trigger to attack. fitness coach and influencer Priyanka Mehta has shared a reel on Instagram that is attracting everyone's attention. In the video, she claims that constant anger can increase the risk of heart attacks. Citing a Harvard study, she also warned about the dangers of getting angry frequently.

What Harvard research says...

According to Harvard research, when we are under extreme mental and emotional stress, our body undergoes certain changes. These changes can also affect the heart and reduce the blood supply to the heart, which is called ischemia. If someone already has heart disease, stress can double the risk of heart attacks. A 2020 study has shown that sudden emotional triggers such as anger, anxiety or sadness can lead to heart-related events. Stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol increase blood pressure, heart rate, and blood clotting, which can be a trigger for a heart attack.

Stress and Anger can trigger heart attack

A 2021 study published in JAMA also solidified the link between anger and heart attack risk. Researchers followed 918 coronary heart disease patients for about five years. They found that those who experienced ischemia due to psychological stress were more likely to have a heart attack. They were twice as likely to have a heart attack or heart failure. Those who experienced both psychological and physical stress and ischemia had a nearly fourfold higher risk.

According to Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, director of nuclear cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital, "Stress affects the smallest blood vessels in the heart, and this condition is more common in women than in men." A 2022 review study reviewed several studies and found that anger and stress increase the risk of heart attack. Delhi-based internal medicine specialist Dr. Geeta Prakash says, "Anger alone is not a cause of heart attack, but it can increase stress on the heart, especially in those who are already at risk. People suffering from diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking are more susceptible. Controlling anger is very important. Both anger and stress are harmful to health. Habits like a balanced diet, daily exercise, yoga and meditation help improve heart health."

How To Calm yourself when you are angry

Firstly remove yourself from the situation, try deep breathing and physical activity like a walk, use distraction techniques like listening to music or splashing cold water on your face, write down your feelings, or talk to a trusted person to get perspective.

For persistent anger, consider relaxation practices such as visualization and mindfulness, and seek professional help from a counselor or therapist to develop better coping strategies