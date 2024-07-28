Why is moderation key while doing exercise regularly?

New Delhi, July 28 While exercise is necessary for both physical and mental health, moderation is key as it can help prevent injuries, and cut down burnout, helping maintain consistency, said experts on Sunday.

Exercise at all ages has been proven to prevent major conditions including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancers. There is also evidence of exercise in improving mental health including stress, anxiety, and depression.

“Moderation in regular exercise is important because it helps prevent injuries, reduces burnout, and promotes sustainable habits,” Dr. Samanjoy Mukherjee, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiac Science, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka told IANS.

“Balancing intensity and rest allows your body to recover and adapt, leading to improved overall fitness and well-being. It also helps maintain motivation and enjoyment, reducing the risk of overtraining and related health issues,” he added.

In the recent past, particularly post Covid-19 pandemic, many young people in their mid-30s and 40s, have died while in the gym. Popular names include stand-up comedian Raju Srivastav, TV actor Siddharth Shukla, and Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who suffered a heart attack during or post their workout session.

“Most of the catastrophes related to exercise are due to high-intensity training. They are either related to arrhythmias or Myocardial infarction. The maximum permissible heart rate at peak exercise is 220 minus your age,” Dr. Mukherjee said.

“One should be careful not to exceed this. Very few people receive proper medical screening before going for high-intensity workouts. Moderation prevents untoward injuries as well,” he added.

Regular exercise in moderation prevents overtraining as excessive exercise can lead to elevated stress hormones and increased risk of heart problems.

Adequate rest between workouts is also important to allow the heart to repair and strengthen, reducing the risk of injury and ensuring continuous improvement.

“Undoubtedly, regular exercise is beneficial for your health, but moderation is essential. Each individual has a unique limit, so avoid comparing your workout volume with others,” said Dr. V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, in a post on the social media platform X.com.

Dr. V Mohan explained excessive fatigue, breathlessness, or feeling unwell are some signs of overexertion.

“Be mindful of signs that indicate you may be overexerting yourself.”

“It is crucial to exercise daily while also allowing adequate time for recovery. This balanced approach will help you achieve optimal health and well-being without overstraining your body,” he said.

