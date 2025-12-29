Why Women Living in Cities Face Higher PCOS Risk and How to Prevent It

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS ), which involves obesity and hormonal imbalance, has become a rapidly growing problem specially among women in cities. The biggest reason behind this is the rapidly changing lifestyle. There have been significant changes in the lifestyle and eating habits of people living in cities, due to which this problem is increasing rapidly among women.

Dr. Manan Gupta from Delhi provided information about the causes and remedies for this condition to a website. Let's see what the doctor said.

Modern Lifestyle: In cities, the daily routine is hectic, stressful, and sedentary. Spending long hours sitting in one place, reduced physical activity, and lack of sleep disrupt the natural circadian rhythm. This leads to insulin resistance, thyroid imbalance, and increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which are directly related to PCOS and weight gain.

Changes in Diet: Urban diets are rich in processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats. This diet not only leads to obesity but also increases inflammation and insulin resistance in the body. Additionally, deficiencies in nutrients, especially Vitamin D, iron, and Omega-3, affect hormones.

Environment and Pollution: In cities, air pollution, endocrine-disrupting chemicals from the excessive use of plastics, and the increased use of pesticides on fruits and vegetables disrupt the hormonal balance in the body.

Stress: Increasing competition in careers, household responsibilities, and social expectations put mental pressure on urban women. If this pressure persists for a long time, stress increases cortisol levels, which affects reproductive hormones and exacerbates PCOS symptoms. Fat also starts accumulating around the abdomen.

What to do for prevention?

Healthy Diet: Include fiber-rich foods, protein, green leafy vegetables, and legumes in your diet. Avoid sugar and processed foods.

Regular Exercise: Exercise for 30 to 45 minutes, 5 days a week. This should include yoga, strength training, and cardio.

Stress Management: Practice meditation, pranayama, get enough sleep (7-8 hours), and make time for your hobbies.