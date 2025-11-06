Winter Bone Pain Relief: Diet, Exercise, and Care Tips You Need to Know

As the cold weather sets in, old aches and pains in the body start to flare up. That is, if an old injury has occurred, it starts to hurt again or there is pain in the bones or joints. According to Dr. Ashish Dhawan, orthopedics and spine specialist at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Delhi, when the temperature drops, the blood vessels in the body constrict, which reduces blood flow. In this way, the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the old injured area also decreases, due to which the tissues in that area start to feel cold and stiff. This can cause pain and swelling in that area again.

Causes of bone pain in winter

People with arthritis, osteoporosis or old fractures suffer more during cold days, as the temperature change affects the nerves in their joints more quickly.

Reduced physical activity in the cold and lack of sunlight reduce the amount of vitamin D and calcium in the body. This reduces the strength of the bones and the old injured areas start to hurt more.

Muscles contract in the cold to maintain body temperature. Since the muscles in the area of ​​​​an old injury are already weak, they become stiffer and increase pain.

What to do?

Maintain Diet: A small improvement in diet can reduce this problem. Include the following in the diet. Eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D such as milk, yogurt, cheese, sesame seeds, almonds, walnuts with omega-3 fatty acids, fish.

Morning Bath: Do not take any type of painkillers or oil massage without consulting a doctor, as everyone's bone condition and injury are different.

Care and home remedies

Always keep the area of ​​​​an old injury or fracture warm. Use woolen bandages or warm clothes to protect it from cold winds. Do light exercise and stretching daily, which improves blood flow and keeps the joints flexible. Avoid sitting or sleeping in one position for a long time. If the pain increases, swelling occurs, or you have difficulty walking, consult a doctor immediately.

Taking proper care of your body in winter means staying warm, exercising regularly, and eating a nutritious diet. We can control the pain caused by old bone injuries to a great extent.