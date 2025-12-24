Winter Health Tips: Chew Licorice to Relieve Cough, Cold and Chest Congestion

Winter weather is brings fever, cough, cold and chest congestion. Changing weather weakens the immune system, and then even medicines don't provide quick relief. Persistent chest congestion can cause difficulty breathing, a sore throat, and weakness. In such cases, along with medicines, traditional home remedies can be more beneficial. If you are tired of trying various remedies to get rid of the cough that bothers you all day and the phlegm stuck in your throat, then 'licorice' proves to be a boon for this problem.

Licorice, a staple in Ayurveda and reminiscent of grandmother's medicine chest, effectively reduces chest congestion, especially during winter's dry coughs. Chewing a small stick thins and expels phlegm, alleviating chest heaviness. This simple remedy offers soothing relief for the throat.

Licorice is a very beneficial Ayurvedic medicinal plant. It is primarily used for cough, sore throat, and cold.

1. Effective for throat swelling and dryness: The natural properties of licorice help reduce throat swelling. When the throat becomes dry due to excessive coughing, licorice maintains moisture in the throat and reduces irritation.

2. Beneficial for expelling accumulated phlegm: If you have a cough with phlegm or congestion in your chest, chewing on a licorice stick is beneficial. This easily thins the thick phlegm accumulated in the chest and helps expel it from the body.

3. Relief from dry cough: Licorice is equally useful in dry coughs. It reduces throat irritation and stops frequent coughing fits.

4. Protection against infections: Licorice has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, which help the body fight various types of infections.

Chewing a small piece of licorice can be beneficial. Alternatively, consume a licorice decoction or licorice powder with honey for quick relief from coughs, colds, and congestion. Licorice cleanses the lungs and soothes throat irritation. While beneficial, limit licorice consumption to necessary amounts, as excessive use can be harmful.